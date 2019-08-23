Two women die as roof collapses while buying vegetables in Delhi

Two women were killed when a portion of a roof collapsed while they were buying vegetables, the police said on Friday. According to the Police, the incident happened on Thursday in the East Delhi area when the two women were buying vegetables from a vendor near the building.

The victims identified as Sumitra (64) and Savitri (55) were residents of Ram Nagar area. "The two were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital where Savitri was declared brought dead. Sumitra was referred to St Stephen's Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment," said a senior police officer. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and are investigating.

