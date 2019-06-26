VIDEO: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Municipal Corporation officer with cricket bat

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ANI Akash Vijayvargiya

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore, on Wednesday.

His supporters also joined the MLA in assaulting the official. Cops tried to intervene. However, Akash Vijayvargiya seemed determined.

The Municipal Corporation officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive.

Junior Vijayvargiya was accompanied by a large number of supporters. The entire incident was captured on the camera.