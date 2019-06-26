VIDEO: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes Municipal Corporation officer with cricket bat

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. Akash Vijayvargiya was accompanied by a large number of supporters.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 13:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ANI

Akash Vijayvargiya

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore, on Wednesday. 

His supporters also joined the MLA in assaulting the official. Cops tried to intervene. However, Akash Vijayvargiya seemed determined.  

The Municipal Corporation officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive.

Junior Vijayvargiya was accompanied by a large number of supporters. The entire incident was captured on the camera. 

