Jammu and Kashmir Bank appoints Rajni Saraf as new CFO

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Saturday appointed Rajni Saraf as its chief financial officer as part of its succession planning.

“As part of its succession planning, J&K Bank today announced the appointment of Rajni Saraf as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank,” a spokesman of the bank said.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Bank has appointed Mrs. Rajni Saraf as chief financial officer of the bank,” the spokesman said.

He said Saraf has an experience of more than three decades in the banking industry.

She currently heads the Supervision and Control Division of the bank and will now oversee its financial operations that include investments, capital structure, income and expenses of the bank, the spokesman said.

