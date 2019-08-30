International festival of snacks inaugurated in Hyderabad 

Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
A three-day international snacks festival showcasing snacks and ethnic sweets from seven countries and 10 states was inaugurated here on Friday. Participants, mostly women from seven countries and 10 states, presented their home-made ethnic sweets during the festival, a press release from Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) said.

Hyderabad Published on: August 30, 2019
Participants, mostly women from seven countries and 10 states, presented their home-made ethnic sweets during the festival, a press release from Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) said.

The event was inaugurated at the Ameerpet Metro station by HMRL managing director NVS Reddy, along with secretary to tourism, Telangana, B Venkatesam. The metro stations at Ameerpet, Hitec City, Uppal and MGBS are the venues for the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 9 pm, it said. The state government had earlier organised an international sweets festival on the occasion of Sankranti in January, which drew a huge crowd.

 

