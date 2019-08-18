'INDIA ZINDABAD': Shazia Ilmi shuts Pakistani supporters raising slogans against India, PM Modi in South Korea | Watch Video

Shazia Ilmi shuts Pakistani supporters raising slogans against India, PM Modi

Drenched in nationalism, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi took on Pakistani supporters raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday. Shazia, who was accompanied with other BJP and RSS leaders, defied the anti-India chants, as she raised 'India Zindabad' slogans loudly.

A group of people were seen holding Pakistani flags in the video, and chanting anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. Ilmi chose to shut them up. She stepped out of her taxi and walked up to the group unfazed even as they continued to shout slogans like 'Haq hai humara aazadi, hum leke rahenge aazadi' (Freedom is our right, we will take it).

The protesters then call India 'terrorist'. That triggered a sharp reaction from Shazia Ilmi.

She retorted loudly in their faces: INDIA ZINDABAD, INDIA ZINDABAD! (Watch full video below)

Ilmi later elucidated the entire sequence of events: "I and two others were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a delegation of Global Citizen Forum. After the conference, we went to the Indian embassy to meet our envoy. On our way back to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and calling all kind of names to India and our Prime Minister. They kept saying Modi terrorist, India terrorist. A lot of people were watching then. We just felt it was our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and has nothing to do with you all."

Later, local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location.

The demonstration came after India abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this month, Centre withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir following which restrictions were imposed to curb any incitement and violence, however now the process of easing them is underway.

