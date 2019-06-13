Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
Illegal purchase of govt land: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra MLC's plea tomorrow

The Bombay high court's order was passed against Dhananjay Munde on June 11 by a division bench on a plea filed by one Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the said land which belonged to the government was purchased and given to the Belkhandi Math by Munde in Beed as a gift.

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 13:29 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on June 14 a plea of Maharashtra MLC Dhananjay Munde against the Bombay High Court order directing registration of a case against him in an alleged illegal purchase of government land case.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said it will hear Munde's plea on Friday in which the NCP leader has sought a stay of the high court order which directed police to file a case against him for allegedly purchasing a land at Pus village in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district.

The high court's order was passed on June 11 by a division bench on a plea filed by one Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the said land which belonged to the government was purchased and given to the Belkhandi Math in Beed as a gift.

As per law, the land cannot be transferred without the government's permission, the initial petition had said. 

