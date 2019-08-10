Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 'Crowd not more than 20': Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar

'Crowd not more than 20': Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday debunked reports claiming that there was a protest involving as many as 10,000 people in Srinagar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2019 13:35 IST
Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest

Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday debunked reports claiming that there was a protest involving as many as 10,000 people in Srinagar. 

In a statement issued today, MHA said the report is completely fabricated and incorrect. 

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people," it said.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that at least 10,000 people had protested in Srinagar on Friday, according to a police official and two witnesses.

Reuters had quoted a police officer as saying: A large group of people gathered in Srinagar's Soura area in violation of orders that prohibit the assembly of more than four people.

According to Reuters, a witness said that tear gas and pellets were used against them and the crowd pushed back by police at Aiwa bridge.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, colleges reopen as restrictions eased amid tight vigil

ALSO READ | Continuing contact with India, Pakistan missions on Kashmir: United Nations

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNow we can bring Kashmiri girls for marriage: Haryana CM Khattar Next Story‘Happy with your style of working’: Man sends UP top cop letter of appreciation, Rs.500 cheque  