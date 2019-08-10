'Crowd not more than 20': Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar

Home Ministry debunks 'fabricated' reports of protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday debunked reports claiming that there was a protest involving as many as 10,000 people in Srinagar.

In a statement issued today, MHA said the report is completely fabricated and incorrect.

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people," it said.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that at least 10,000 people had protested in Srinagar on Friday, according to a police official and two witnesses.

Reuters had quoted a police officer as saying: A large group of people gathered in Srinagar's Soura area in violation of orders that prohibit the assembly of more than four people.

According to Reuters, a witness said that tear gas and pellets were used against them and the crowd pushed back by police at Aiwa bridge.

