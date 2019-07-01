Good News For Amarnath Yatries 24X7 Medical services, Additional Transit camps established at Panthachowk

Image Source : FILE Additional Transit camps established at Panthachowk

Additional Transit camps established at Panthachowk, HMT, Zakura. 24X7 Medical services available, 31 SDRF teams stationed in 20 locations en-route to the holy cave.

Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said that additional transit camp has been established at Panthachowk with all basic amenities enough to cater to 2000 pilgrims.

Two more transit camps have been established at HMT and Zakura, in case of emergency. More than a thousand Amarnath yatries will be accommodated in these transit camps.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar was asked to provide magistracy support besides monitoring all facilities for the smooth functioning of the additional Transit Camps in the capital city.

Additional Transit camps established at Panthachowk

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing every facility which is being provided to the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra-2019.

In the meeting, it was informed that the Medical camps established at higher reaches include MG Top, Wagbal, Poshpathri and other locations with oxygen booths, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, critical care ambulances, and other facilities.

All major hospitals in Anantnag, Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts have also been dedicated to the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra on a 24x7 basis.

Additional Transit camps established at Panthachowk

A total of 31 teams of SDRF teams have already been stationed at 20 locations with 556 personnel on the job.

The tourism department has already established 31 shelter sheds at various locations en route to the holy cave.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Ganderbal to issue Bar Coded passes to bonafide card holders like Tent, Dhand, Pony walas and other yatra facility providers.

He called for immediately stopping trespassing of unauthorised persons at Yatra locations.

Anantnag and Ganderbal administration were asked to check signal efficiency of mobile phones at higher reaches en-route to the cave and furnish a report within a day to the Divisional Commissioner for further course of necessary action.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that Amarnath Yatra is a national event and concerned officers should perform their duties with added zeal, zest, and mutual coordination besides they will remain alert round the clock to address any kind of issue immediately for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2019.

ALSO READ: First prayers offered at Lord Amarnath. Here's the first look of Baba Barfani

WATCH VIDEO: Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security; first batch leaves for cave shrine