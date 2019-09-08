Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
Fire breaks out at temple in Himachal's Kullu Manali

A fire broke out at a temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. The fire started at around 10.30 pm on Saturday at Devi Diwasa Mandir in Kushwa village located in Nirmand tehsil on the border of Kullu and Shimla districts.

Shimla Published on: September 08, 2019 11:45 IST
Fire breaks out at temple in Himachal's Kullu Manali 

Fire engine from Shimla's Rampur was called to put out the fire in the temple, located around 85 km from Kullu district headquarters and 75 km from state capital Shimla, they added.

The temple property was gutted in the fire. However, no loss of life has been reported, police said. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, they added.

 

