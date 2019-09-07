Image Source : PTI/FILE Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled forward posts and villages in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, ending a week-long lull in shelling incidents along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a defence spokesman, around 7.45 a.m began the small arms firing and mortar shelling from across the border in the Krishna Ghati sector.

There has been no report of any casualty on the Indian side due to the firing.

The Indian Army is retaliating and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was in progress when the last report was received, he said.

On September 1, army personnel was killed in the shelling by Pakistani forces targeting the forward posts and villages in the Shahpur-Kerni sector.

After that incident, since July, the death toll in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri was eight, which included six soldiers and two civilians.

