Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Saturday targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with firing from small arms and mortar shelling, ending nearly a week-long lull along the Line of Control (LoC), a defence spokesman said.

Jammu Published on: September 07, 2019 10:17 IST
Image Source : ANI

The Pakistan army on Saturday targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with firing from small arms and mortar shelling, ending nearly a week-long lull along the Line of Control (LoC) , a defence spokesman said.

The small arms firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Krishna Ghati sector around 7.45 am, the spokesman said. He said the Indian Army is retaliating and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, the spokesman said. On September 1, army personnel was killed when Pakistani army targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector, raising the death toll in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri since July to eight -- six soldiers and two civilians.

 

