Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Bagh fire

A massive fire has broken out in an oil godown in New Delhi's Punjabi Bagh locality.

The fire department received information at 4.57 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. But now, the intensity of the fire has increased. 22 fire tenders are present at the spot.

No one has been injured and the rescue operation is on, the officials told PTI.

