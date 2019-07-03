Expose fake food brands via awareness campaign: Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Anguished over inadequate availability of laboratories for testing food and beverage samples, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday instructed officials to open 12 such facilities in commissionerates in the next six months.

He also said fake food brands should be exposed through an awareness campaign, while strict action should be taken against people who sell expired food products.

Adityanath gave the instructions during a review meeting of Food Safety and Drug Administration at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Referring to bottled drinking water, cold drinks, milk and packed foodstuff, he said, "If we purify water, we can get rid of half of the health issues."

He instructed officials to take strict action against those selling old or expired date stuff and also check the quality of such product from time to time.

About the delay in issuing license to the whole sellers and retailers of drugs, the CM instructed the officials to make the process online and issue the licence to the eligible one within a week. No leniency in the process will be tolerated, he said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to speed up the work of filling the vacant posts in the department through public service commission.

He also instructed the officials to coordinate with local administration and other departments to identify the fake goods producers and take stern actions against them.

During the meeting he directed the officials to depute a full-time Deputy Commissioner in Food Safety and Drug Administration and ordered the appointment of a full-time Drug Controller, an official release said.

The chief minister said a 'Clean Street Food Hub' will be developed in Varanasi and Lucknow.

