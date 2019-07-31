Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopiam district

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopiam district

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in Badrhama area following a cordon-and-search operation, an officer said.

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: July 31, 2019 19:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in Badrhama area following a cordon-and-search operation, an officer said.
 
No casualties have been reported so far and the encounter was going on when last reports were received, the officer added.
 
More details awaited.
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFlood situation further improves as water level recedes in Assam Next StoryAyodhya dispute: Mediation panel to submit status report tomorrow  