146 'criminals' surrendered in Rampur court in 45 days: Police

Over 140 people accused of rape, cow slaughter, kidnapping, illegal mining and other cases have surrendered before the Rampur district court in Uttar Pradesh between June 1 and July 15 amid a crackdown on suspected criminals, police said.

The high rate of surrenders was because of a "fear" among the wrongdoers of facing the "police bullets", according to a senior officer.

As many as 40 of them have been accused of cow slaughter, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI. "About 10 men wanted in cases of gambling, five who were booked for illegal mining also surrendered."

Another 81 include people wanted in cases of robbery, kidnapping or booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Gangsters Act and the Excise Act, the SP said.

"Overall 146 accused have surrendered in court between June 1 and July 15 to evade arrest by the police," the officer said.

The SP said the police had been carrying out searches across the state to trace those on the run after being booked in various cases in the district.

Three encounters between suspected criminals and the police were reported from the district in western Uttar Pradesh in June, leading to the arrest of a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl and another accused of cow slaughter.

"We are carrying out raids continuously to nab the criminals and the increase in surrender rate is probably due to fear of police encounter among them... If they don't turn themselves in court, they may face police bullets," the SP said.

"Directions have been issued to the police force here to take strict action in order to ensure law and order in the district. Records are being checked to trace all absconding criminals and efforts being made to nab them," he added.

