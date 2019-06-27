Drunk cop attends anti-drug abuse day programme, suspended

Representational Image

A policeman was suspended Thursday on the charge of attending an anti-drug abuse day programme in South 24 Parganas district in an inebriated condition, a senior police official said.

Asitbaran Kuilya, the in-charge of Sonarpur police station, took part in a procession to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday.

Kuilya was drunk when he attended the programme in presence of senior police officials, Superintendent of Police of Sonarpur police district Rashid Muni said.

He was suspended for showing disrespect to his own post, he said.

Kuilya was replaced by the Bhangar police station in-charge Saugata Roy for the time being.

