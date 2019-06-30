DMK opposes Centre's 'one nation, one ration card' scheme

Image Source : PTI DMK president M K Stalin

The opposition DMK Sunday slammed the Centre's 'one nation, one ration card' proposal, saying it was against federalism.

The BJP-led central government has given one-year deadline till June 30, 2020, to states and Union Territories for rolling out the 'one nation, one ration card' system, under which beneficiaries can buy subsidized foodgrain from ration shops in any part of the country.

"Public distribution is a fundamental right of state governments. The Union food minister does not understand the repercussions that would follow if such a right is infringed upon," DMK president M K Stalin said in a statement.

Urging the Centre to give up on the scheme, he said, "It is to be understood that the Centre, by implementing such initiatives, is trying to establish its dominance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is desperately indulging in activities aimed at uprooting federalism," he added.

In another statement, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran said if a substantial amount of foodgrain has to be allocated to migrants, the locals would have to undergo hardship.

"Tamil Nadu is already burdened financially by complying with the Food Security Act. The public distribution system in the state will completely collapse because of the one-nation-one-ration scheme," he claimed.

Both the leaders also urged the ruling AIADMK government to oppose the scheme in its budding stage.

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said the new mechanism would ensure that no poor were deprived of PDS entitlement if that person shifts from one place to another, besides helping weeding out fake ration card holders.

