Dharmendra Pradhan seeks independent trains connecting Kalahandi with Odisha capital

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to run two independent trains -- Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur and Bhubaneswar-Junagarh -- for the convenience of the people in Odisha's Kalahandi.

In a letter released to the media on Friday, Pradhan sought the personal intervention of Goyal into the demands of the people of Kalahandi district for running two independent trains -- Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Junagarh-Bhubaneswar.

At present, the trains start from Bhubaneswar as one amalgamated train with 10 coaches bound for Junagarh and 12 coaches destined for Jagdalpur with a split up at Rayagada, informed the Minister.

On return journey, also the two separate trains are amalgamated at Rayagada and run towards Bhubaneswar as one train, he added.

"The present system creates many difficulties for the passengers especially from Kalahandi. Sometimes, passengers are not able to board the proper coaches due to the complications involved. I am also given to understand that if this proposal is accepted the train shall run in full capacity due to huge demand of connecting between Bhubaneswar, the capital city and Kalahandi," said Pradhan.

