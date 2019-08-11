Image Source : FILE Delhi: 15 trains delayed due to snag at Okhla station

At least 15 trains were delayed on Sunday due to a technical snag at the Okhla railway station in the national capital.

Following a delay of two hours, services along the route were normalised after the snag was fixed by a team of railway engineers who were rushed to the spot.

"An electric multiple unit (EMU) broke at the Okhla station at about 8 a.m. this morning blocking the up and down lines. As a result, eight up and seven down trains suffered delay," said a railway official.

Officials informed that movement of trains along the up line resumed at around 9.30 a.m. after completion of maintenance work.

The down line resumed operations half an hour later.

