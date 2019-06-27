Cow vigilantes to attact three-year jail in MP

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh government here on Thursday said anyone indulging in violence in the name of cow vigilantism would face strict action and could be jailed for up to three years if found guilty.

The Kamal Nath-led government is likely to bring an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act 2004 in the next Assembly session.

Law Minister P.C. Sharma said, "The government is committed to protect cows. But there is a particular section that neither protects cows not works for their wellbeing. It just violates laws in the name of cow protection."

The government was trying to stop such activities, he added.

