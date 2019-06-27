Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Cow vigilantes to attact three-year jail in MP

Cow vigilantes to attact three-year jail in MP

The Kamal Nath-led government is likely to bring an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act 2004 in the next Assembly session. 

IANS IANS
Bhopal Published on: June 27, 2019 18:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Image Source : PTI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Madhya Pradesh government here on Thursday said anyone indulging in violence in the name of cow vigilantism would face strict action and could be jailed for up to three years if found guilty.

The Kamal Nath-led government is likely to bring an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act 2004 in the next Assembly session. 

Related Stories

Law Minister P.C. Sharma said, "The government is committed to protect cows. But there is a particular section that neither protects cows not works for their wellbeing. It just violates laws in the name of cow protection."

The government was trying to stop such activities, he added. 

Also Read: 10 per cent reservation for general category poor in MP

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMistaken identity lands Assam woman in detention camp for 3 years