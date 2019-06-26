10 per cent reservation for general category poor in MP

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday gave its nod to providing 10 per cent reservation to the underprivileged people in the state belonging to the general category.

Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma told reporters: "The Cabinet has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the poor people of general category for jobs and admission in various education institutes."

Sharma said the provisions brought by the state government are better than those of the Central government.