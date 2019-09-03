BRUTAL! 12 puppies in Mumbai's Goregaon found mutilated, beaten to death, eyes popped out

A still from the CCTV footage.

In a brutal case of animal cruelty, 12 puppies were beaten to death in Mumbai's western suburb of Goregaon last month. Bombay Animal Rights said one of their members, Swapnil Patel, had spotted these puppies in Jawahar Nagar on August 28.

Patel had shifted them under a small tent-like structure on a footpath to save them from rain.

According to a report, ten of the pups were found mutilated with their eyes popping out and body parts damaged the next day.

"We are trying to identify the suspects with the help of the CCTV footage. Local people have not been able to identify them yet making us believe the suspects could be from some other place. An investigation is on," a Goregaon police official said.

Later, the police booked the suspects under sections 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11 (1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

