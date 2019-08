Breaking: Stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai; 1 dead, 8 injured

One person was killed and 8 people injured in a stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Monday.

Several devotees had thronged the temple to worship Lord Shiva on the last Monday of the month of Sawan.

The crowd went out of control, and even jumped the barricades installed by the police.