Retired Army Captain Sanaullah, who was declared foreigner, granted bail by Gauhati HC

Retired Army Captain Sanaullah, who was declared foreigner by a tribunal, granted bail by Gauhati HC

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to retired Army Captain Sanaullah, who was declared foreigner by a tribunal.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52-year-old retired Army officer was earlier arrested on June 4 in Assam after the tribunal declared him a “foreign national”.

Sanaullah will be released from the detention center with a condition of Rs 20000 bail bond, two local sureties.

This comes in the backdrop of sending back foreign nationals whose names do not feature in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) and whose citizenship is now in doubt.

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh had appeared for Sanaullah before the Gauhati High Court.