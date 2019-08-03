Image Source : ANI Amarnath Yatra was never stopped even during height of terrorism in J&K: Congress

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government asked the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and the tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and leave as soon as possible, The Congress on saturday said that the pilgrimage was never stopped even during the height of terrorism in the state.

"Never ever in the past, during MMS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narsimha Rao's time, did the govt ask the pilgrims to curtail their stay and come back. This kind of situation never arose in the past. This is unprecedented," Ghulam Nabi Azad told in a press conference.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration was prompted to curtail the Amarnath yatra after the Indian Army said that Pakistan terrorists were plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing pilgrimage.

He said the advisory issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and added that the people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu and Kashmir are scared. "No govt has ever asked tourists to go back. Such a thing has never happened."

He said the BJP is spreading fear and hatred in the state.

"Every yatri and tourists have expressed that they were here peacefully and the government is asking them to leave. They say that the Kashmiri people are ready to live and die for them, its the government of India which is spreading fear through advisories," he added.

He further said that it is the "duty" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

