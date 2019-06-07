India demands justice as chilling details of 2-year-old's murder emerge

Image Source : India demands justice as chilling details of 2-year-old's brutal murder emerge

It was on May 30 when a two-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing from Aligarh's Tappal township. Little did her family know what was to unfold. Three days later, on June 2, her body was found in a garbage dump near her house. The toddler was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out. The reason the girl was meted out such brutal treatment will leave you shell shocked. A monetary dispute of Rs. 10,000 costed this father his little girl's life. Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. The heinous case has sparked nationwide outrage. The victim's father spoke to India TV, and demanded death for the culprits.

The murder over the repayment of a Rs 10,000-loan triggered a massive outrage on social media, with political leaders and celebrities tweeting their disgust and anger over the brutality of the crime. Some children also took out a candle-light march in Aligarh.

What does her post-mortem examination say:

The post-mortem examination confirmed death due to strangulation. It has not found any sign of sexual assault but this cannot be ruled out at this stage. The little girl's vaginal swabs and slides have been sent for forensic examination. The body was sent for post-mortem examination more than 72 hours after the death. Entry of maggots have also been found.

What action has been taken so far:

Tappal police station officials registered the case on May 31, a day after she had gone missing. Two suspects have been arrested.

The accused — Zahid and Aslam — have confessed to killing the girl after her father failed to return Rs 10,000 he had borrowed from them.

A six-member SIT has been formed to investigate the case and a female inspector had been appointed to carry forward the probe.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended five of their men for alleged delay in registering the case after the girl was reported missing, and also for delaying the probe which eventually led to the discovery of her body on June 2.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said in New Delhi it has sought a report from the SSP and issue directions on examining the report. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo spoke to SSP Kulhari and asked him to take necessary action.