Aligarh two-year-old murder case: Rahul, Priyanka tweet for justice; probe under SIT

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over Aligarh minor murder

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday expressed shock over the murder of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Gandhi also demanded justice to the minor and the state police to act swiftly on the case.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said, "The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter against the Aligarh incident.

"The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?," she wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati also tweeted against the Aligarh incident and demanded the state government take strict action against the culprits.

"The gruesome murder two-year-old minor in Aligarh is embarrassing and unfortunate," she tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the police have constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the case. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to book the two accused in the murder of a two-and-a-half year old girl under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court.

A government spokesman said that a decision to this effect has been taken by the Yogi Adityanath government.

"We are proceeding with it as a National Security Act (NSA) case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh Akash Kulhari.

The SSP denied reports of rape, saying a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was strangled to death in Aligarh, her eyes had gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

Two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggested that the body of the girl was recovered on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she had gone missing.

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts.

