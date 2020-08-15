Image Source : PTI Russian coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V - goes into production

Unhindered by the concerns raised over the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, Russia has begun the production of Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.

The production of the vaccine has reportedly begun in the Gamaleya institute in Moscow, where the vaccine was first manufactured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that it is safe to use. The Russian President has said that he has gotten one of his daughter vaccinated.

The Russian vaccine is given in two doses at a gap of 21 days and was given a nod by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11.

