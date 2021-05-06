Delhi Police ASI postpones daughter marriage, helps over 1100 people for COVID cremation

Image Source : ANI The policeman has even postponed his daughter's marriage so that he continues to help people in need.

The savage second wave of Covid has been affecting lakhs of people daily and resulting in death of thousands. The has ravaged the country. Amid the surging casualties due to overwhelmed health infrastructure, Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar is helping families in cremation of Covid victims ensuring dignity in death for the deceased.

Kumar, who is posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, was deployed at the Lodhi Road Crematorium on April 13 and since then he has helped 1100 people in cremation of their loved ones.

"I have helped nearly 1100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and take all precautions. If we help others, the God will help us," ASI Rakesh Kumar said.

The policeman has even postponed his daughter's marriage so that he continues to help people in need. "I have postponed my daughter's marriage to help people here," Kumar, 56, said, adding,"How can I think of celebrations at such time."

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 335 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 19,133 new cases even as the positivity rate dropped below 25 per cent for the first time since April 18, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week.