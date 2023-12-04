Thorang Election Result 2023: Will Zodintluanga Ralte secure another term?

Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Thorang Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023: The Mizoram assembly elections witnessed a peaceful polling process for all 40 assembly seats in a single phase, with a turnout of over 77% from 8.57 lakh electors. Vote counting is slated for December 4, 2023.

Thorang Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Thorang is constituency number 34 of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Mizoram's Lunglei district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. The Thorang Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 7, 2023, in Thorang. 

Candidates in Thorang:

Er R Rohmingliana from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zodintluanga Ralte from the Congress party, Shanti Bikash Chakma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and C Lalnunnema from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are prominent candidates in the Thorang constituency.

What happened in Thorang in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls? 

In 2013, Congress candidate Zodintluanga Ralte won the Thorang seat by defeating MNF candidate Joseph Lalzawmliana with a margin of 2,504 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Zodintluanga Ralte won the seat by defeating MNF candidate R Rohmingliana with a margin of 1,273 votes. 

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Thorang? 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's CL Ruala was leading from the Thorang constituency. MNF candidate C Lalrosanga was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

