PM Modi extends greetings to people of Mizoram on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. He prayed for the continuous progress, peace and prosperity of the state.

He wrote, "Statehood Day wishes to the people of Mizoram. India is very proud of Mizoram's unique cultural tapestry, its rich beauty and the warm-hearted spirit of its people. The Mizo culture is very inspiring, embodying a blend of tradition and harmony. Praying for the continuous progress, peace and prosperity of Mizoram."

Meanwhile, he also extended wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He appreciated the culture of the state and admired the vibrant tribal traditions.

In a post on X he said, "On Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are making rich contributions to India’s development. The culture of the state is also greatly admired, particularly the vibrant tribal traditions and the rich biodiversity. May Arunachal Pradesh keep prospering for years to come."

Amit Shah extends greetings to people of Arunachal, Mizoram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day and wished that the state will touch new heights in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Shah also conveyed his greetings to the people of Mizoram on its statehood day.

"Statehood day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Shri @narendramodi ji's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlocking the economic potential of the state blessed with stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural diversity," he said in a post on X.

"May the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the times to come touch new heights in development under the leadership of @PemaKhanduBJP ji," he said. In his message to "sisters and brothers in Mizoram", Shah said the state is a vibrant spot on the diverse mosaic of the country's cultural tapestry.

"All my best wishes are with them on the path toward further progress and wellbeing," he said. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.

