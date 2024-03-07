Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore in Mizoram's Champai district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aizawl: Assam Rifles seized 1.3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 9.6 crore and apprehended a Myanmar national for possessing the illegal substance in Mizoram's Champai district, an official from the paramilitary forces said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, security force personnel conducted a search operation in Zokhawthar village in the district, near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, on Tuesday and arrested the smuggler after seizing the contraband, which was concealed in 100 soap boxes, the official said.

The 35-year-old Myanmar national was taken into custody for smuggling heroin into India from the neighbouring country. The arrested individual and the seized drug were handed over to the state police in Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.

Ethnic violence in Manipur fuels drug smuggling in Mizoram

Earlier, Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, disclosed that there is a concerning surge in drug smuggling within the state, attributing it to the ongoing ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur. Hmar highlighted the transit route through Mizoram, facilitating the smuggling of drugs into Manipur and Tripura from other countries, exacerbating the already tense situation.

The violence in Manipur, stemming from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposing the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status since May 3, 2023, has further aggravated the region's instability.

Since the beginning of this year, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has seized significant quantities of drugs, including 15 kg of heroin, 96.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 238.6 kg of ganja. Additionally, a total of 1,211 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug-related cases.

