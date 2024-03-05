Ethnic violence in Manipur fuels drug smuggling in Mizoram, reveals Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Workers dispose of seized narcotics and psychotropic substances on the occasion of Drugs Destruction Day, organised by the Ministry of Finance.

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, disclosed on Tuesday a concerning surge in drug smuggling within the state, attributing it to the ongoing ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur. Hmar highlighted the transit route through Mizoram, facilitating the smuggling of drugs into Manipur and Tripura from other countries, exacerbating the already tense situation.

Origins of ethnic unrest

The violence in Manipur, stemming from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposing the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status since May 3, 2023, has further aggravated the region's instability.

Seizures and arrests

Since the beginning of this year, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has seized significant quantities of drugs, including 15 kg of heroin, 96.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 238.6 kg of ganja. Additionally, a total of 1,211 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug-related cases.

Urgent need for action

Minister Hmar underscored the gravity of the situation, stressing the collective responsibility of the government, NGOs, churches, and the public to address the issue effectively.

Local initiatives and challenges

Despite concerted efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse, Hmar acknowledged the persistent challenge, noting a reduction in local-level drug circulation and consumption following extensive campaigns by the state government, churches, and civil society organisations.

Human cost

Tragically, the toll of drug abuse has claimed the lives of ten individuals, including one woman, since the start of the year, underscoring the urgent need for sustained action and intervention.

