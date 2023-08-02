Mizoram: 52.8 kg of heroin, and 32.93 kg of meth seized from January to July

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS A representational picture of Heroin

According to a statement released by the excise and narcotics department, 52.8 kilograms of heroin, 32.93 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 92.27 kilograms of ganja were seized in Mizoram between January and July of this year. Authorities in the division held onto 280 gm of heroin in Siaha town on Monday and nabbed two people. According to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), the two individuals who were taken into custody are Vanhnuaithanga (age 25) and Rodingliana (age 29).

Police seize heroin in Champhai district

Mizoram Police on August 1 held onto 765 grams of heroin and captured one individual regarding the matter in the Champhai district. The heroin was kept in 62 soap boxes, and it was seized at Khankawn Police Checkgate.

''Tonight at around 4:00 PM, Champhai Police working at Khankawn Police Checkgate recuperated and held onto 765 grams (62 platforms) of heroin from one vehicle bearing enlistment number AS-11-EC-6462 driven by Rafik Uddin Laskar, an occupant of Channighat, Cachar, Assam,'' said police in a statement.

In addition, the police stated that the driver in question had been detained and that a 21(c)/25 ND&PS Act case had been opened at Champhai Police Station for additional investigation.

In two separate operations on July 26, the Serchhip Battalion of the Mizoram Range Assam Rifles recovered 94,940 tablets worth Rs 28.482 crore from the general area of Champhai, Mualkawi, and 87,720 tablets worth Rs 26.316 crore from the general area of Champhai, Khuangleng. In view of explicit data, a joint group of COB Champhai, Serchhip Force, and Extract and Opiates Division Champhai did the activity.

Mualkawi Village saw the recovery of 94940 meth tablets during the operation, and Khuangleng Village saw the recovery of 87720 meth tablets in another operation. The unlawful medications were shrewdly concealed in the suspension of the Mahindra Bolero vehicle. The whole transfer of Meth tablets was worth Rs 54,79,80,000.

