Mizoram cabinet gives nod to set up state university

Mizoram: The cabinet of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has given its nod to set up a state university.

The northeastern state has only one university, the Mizoram University, which is a central government institution.

The meeting chaired by Zoramthanga on Monday decided that the state university will be established as per the requirements of the National Education Policy.

The meeting also approved proposals to amend the Mizoram Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, and establish a Directorate of Nursing.

The meeting of council of ministers also approved proposals to amend the Mizoram State Medical Rules, 2013, implement pharmacy practice regulations, draft rules of Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and restructure Mizoram health services, besides addressing grievances of the Mizoram government doctors' association.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Education Department and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on July 29 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on telecasting two PM eVIDYA direct to home educational television channels, an official statement said on Monday.

The two educational channels will also be telecast on YouTube.

