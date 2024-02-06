Mizoram Police recovers crystal meth worth Rs 31 crore in Champhai district, 2 held

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MIZORAMPOLICE Mizoram Police arrested two people

Aizawl: The Mizoram Police on Tuesday seized crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 31.1 crore and arrested two people at the Melbuk area in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Mizoram Police, in a joint operation with a team of CID (SB) and Champhai DEF seized 10 packets of suspected crystal meth weighing 10.385 kgs worth.

Two people arrested

"Acting on input received from a reliable source, a joint operation team of CID (SB) and Champhai DEF seized 10 packets of suspected Crystal meth weighing 10.385 kgs worth Rs. 31.115 crore today at Melbuk, Champhai District," said police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Malsawmzuali (38) and Lalchhandama (19), said police.

A case under section 22 (C)/29 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station. The police said that the origin and destination of this drug is under investigation.

Heroin seized in Mamit district

Earlier on February 4, two persons from Assam were arrested after heroin was seized from their possession in Mizoram's Mamit district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of state excise department personnel launched an operation in Tuidam village on Friday and seized 763 grams of the narcotics substance from the possession of the accused, it said. The contraband was seized while being smuggled to another state.

A vehicle used for transporting the narcotics substance was also seized by the department, it said. The two accused from Assam Cachar district were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

