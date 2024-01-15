Former Mizoram CM Zoramthanga announces retirement from active politics due to age

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Former Chief Minister of Mizoram and president of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga, declared on Monday that he will soon retire from active politics citing his age as the primary reason. At the inauguration of the MNF party office in Aizawl, Zoramthanga mentioned discussing the decision with the party's senior vice president, Tawnluia. Both leaders, now in their 80s, have mutually decided that the party should carry on without their direct involvement.

Addressing MNF workers, Zoramthanga revealed that the party leaders would soon unveil a "new arrangement." He highlighted that the current term of MNF office-bearers has already ended, and he and Tawnluia have requested the leadership not to assign them new responsibilities.

Zoramthanga, who served as MNF president since 1990, submitted his resignation on December 5 after the party faced defeat in the assembly polls. Despite his resignation being rejected by the party's leadership, he has remained committed to the decision to step back from active political roles.

The MNF, which lost power in the November 7 elections to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), secured 10 out of 40 seats in the state assembly. Zoramthanga has a significant political history, having been associated with the MNF since joining the underground movement in 1966. Over the years, he has successfully contested assembly polls six times and served as the Chief Minister for three terms: 1998–2008 and 2018–2023.

