Mizoram Assembly polls: 3,000 police personnel, over 5,000 central forces to be deployed

Aizawl: At least 3,000 police personnel and 450 sections of central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be placed on duty for the Mizoram Assembly elections slated to be held on November 7, a senior election official said on Wednesday (October 25). Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that the Election Commission is putting in massive efforts to make sure that a free, fair and peaceful elections take place in the state.

"Ten companies of Border Security Force BSF) personnel and five companies each of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have already reached Mizoram and are in their places of deployment," Vyas said.

A section comprises 12 personnel. So, 450 sections will amount to 5,400 personnel of CAPFs.

He said that arrangements have been put in place to keep a helicopter on standby in Aizawl on the day of voting.

Election-related seizures

According to the official, cash, drugs, liquor and other contraband items worth Rs 36.32 crore have been seized so far since the announcement of elections.

The elections in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Vyas said the CEO office had received several representations from political parties and organisations seeking a change in the counting date as it fell on a Sunday, which is holy for Christians, and the letters were forwarded to the Election Commission.

The central polls panel has not responded to the pleas till now, he informed.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4,39,026 female electors, are eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly polls. Of the 1,276 polling stations, around 30 have been identified as critical, Vyas said.

Candidates and parties

There are 174 candidates including 18 women who are in the fray for the Assembly elections. Two men and women each are contesting from two seats.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have nominated candidates for 23 and four seats respectively. Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

(With PTI inputs)