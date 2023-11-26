Mizoram Elections: Major churches unite in plea to alter the counting day, considered sacred by Christians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mizoram Assembly Elections: Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for poll duty in Aizawl.

In a collective effort, churches across Mizoram organised prayer services over the weekend to seek divine intervention in hopes of changing the date for the counting of votes in the state assembly polls held on November 7. The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches, had urged congregations to come together for prayers on Saturday night or Sunday, emphasising the significance of Sunday as a sacred day for the majority of Christians in the state.

The MKHC, in a letter addressed to the churches, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in efforts to reschedule the counting date. The conglomerate highlighted that leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) are scheduled to meet with the Election Commission on November 28. Urging church members to join in prayer, the MKHC aimed to ensure that these efforts would lead to a favorable outcome.

Several churches responded to this call, holding prayers either on Saturday night or Sunday, seeking divine intervention for a change in the counting date. The Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the state, independently urged its members to engage in prayers to influence the alteration of the counting day.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation from the NGOCC, currently situated in Delhi, is set to meet with the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission on Tuesday. The primary objective of this meeting is to re-appeal and press for their demand to change the date for counting of votes.

The Election Commission had initially scheduled December 3 as the day for counting votes in five states, including Mizoram. However, various stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, churches, and a church-sponsored poll watchdog in Mizoram, opposed this decision. They sent numerous pleas to the Election Commission, emphasizing the conflict with Sunday, a sacred day for Christians in the Christian-majority state.

The assembly polls in Mizoram were conducted peacefully on November 7, with the political landscape eagerly awaiting the outcome once the counting date is resolved.

