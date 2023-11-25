Saturday, November 25, 2023
     
Myanmar national with 248 grams heroin held in Mizoram's Champhai

Around 248 grams of heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram. The accused has been arrested by state excise and narcotics department.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2023 22:01 IST
Mizoram: A 47-year-old Myanmarese national was arrested with 248 grams of heroin in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Friday, state excise and narcotics department said in a statement.

The man identified as Thangkhenlian is a resident of Bulfek in the neighbouring country, it said. The heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram, it added.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and was produced before a magistrate on Friday, it added.

