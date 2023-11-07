Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: A look at some key candidates as state votes today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram is underway amid tight security arrangements. According to officials, over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Meanwhile, all eyes are focused on the prominent candidates who are making considerable efforts to secure victory for their respective parties in the state.

Here's a look at key candidates:

Zoramthanga (MNF): Aizawl East-I

Zoramthanga is the current Chief Minister of Mizoram. He is also the chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF). He has been representing the Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency in the Mizoram Assembly since 2018. He won the constituency in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election by defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga by 2,504 votes. Zoramthanga represented the Champhai constituency in 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998 and 2003. He also registered victories from the Khawbung and Kolasib constituencies in the 1998 and 2003 Assembly Elections respectively. He was also the Mizoram Chief Minister twice in the past from 1998 to 2008. He was defeated from Champhai North and Champhai South constituencies in 2008. In the 2013 Assembly Election, Zoramthanga was defeated by Congress candidate T Sangkunga by 798 votes from East Tuipui. He became an active member of the MNF during the times of the MNF uprising and also joined the guerrilla movement. Zoramthanga was appointed as one of the Cabinet ministers in the Laldenga ministry after the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord.

Tawnluia (MNF): Tuichang

Tawnluia is the current Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram along with several portfolios including the Public Health Engineering Department, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department and Personnel and Administrative Reforms. He is also the vice president and one of the prominent leaders of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state. He has been representing the Tuichang Assembly constituency in the Mizoram Assembly since 2018. He won the constituency in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election by defeating independent candidate W Chhuanawma by 739 votes. Tawnluia represented the Khawzawl constituency in 1987 and 1989 before losing it in 1993. He became an MLA from the Lokicherra constituency in 1998 and 2003 and became the Cabinet minister holding the Home portfolio in the Zoramthanga-led government. However, he was defeated by Congress candidate KS Thanga twice in the Aizawl South-III constituency in 2008 and 2013. He joined the MNF in 1963 and was the former commander-in-chief of the disbanded Mizo National Army (MNA).

Lalsawta (Congress): Aizawl West-III

Lalsawta is the Congress leader and the current president of the party's Mizoram state unit. He is contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Aizawl West-III constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Er K Lalsawmvela and VL Zaithanzama of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Lalsawta was the Mizoram's Finance Minister from 2008 to 2018 in the government led by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. He represented the Aizawl East-II constituency in 2008 and 2013 before losing it in 2018. He stood third after Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) and B Lalchhanzova (Independent) in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election. He was with the Mizo National Front earlier and won the Aizawl South-II constituency in 1993. However, he lost two back-to-back elections from the Aizawl West-I seat in 1998 as an independent candidate and then again in 2003 as the Congress nominee. He became the president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee after the retirement of former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Lal Thanhawla.

Lalduhoma (ZPM): Serchhip

Lalduhoma is the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and a former IPS officer from Mizoram. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he won from two constituencies including Aizawl West-I and Serchhip by defeating MNF and Congress candidates. However, he chose to represent the Serchhip constituency in the Mizoram Assembly and became the Leader of the Opposition. He is again contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Serchhip constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, R Vanlaltluanga of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Vanlalruati. Lalduhoma was also the founder of the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and contested the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Election as its representative from the Kolasib constituency but lost. He was also a member of the MNF for a brief period and contested the 1993 Mizoram Assembly Election from the Bilkhawtlir constituency as its representative but failed. He was disqualified as an MLA on a charge of breaching anti-defection law. However, he was re-elected from the Serchhip seat in a bypoll. He was also the Mizoram Lok Sabha member from the Congress party in 1984.

Vanlalhmuaka (BJP): Dampa

Vanlalhmuaka is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mizoram state president. He is contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Dampa constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Lalrintluanga Sailo, Lalhmingthanga Sailo of Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Vanlalsailova. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he contested from the Serlui constituency and finished fourth with 12.20 per cent of votes behind MNF, Congress and independent candidates. He lost as an independent candidate from the same constituency in 2008 by securing just 11.28 per cent of votes. Vanlalhmuaka was the general secretary of the state BJP when he was unanimously declared elected as the party's state unit president in 2020.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Cong, BJP battle for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh; Mizoram CM hopes to retain power