Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: From Zoramthanga to Lalduhoma, key candidates of different parties

Image Source : PTI AND TWITTER Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Key Candidates: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Mizoram will vote on November 7 to elect the representatives for its 40-member strong state Assembly. Chhattisgarh will also vote along with Mizoram on November 7 in its first phase of voting. The main political parties in Mizoram are the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, Congress and ZPM are contesting all 40 Assembly constituencies, while the BJP has fielded only 23 candidates. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, the MNF formed the government with 27 MLAs, while the Congress was decimated in the state and won only 5 seats. The BJP was successful in opening its account in the state for the first time when its candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma won the Tuichawng seat for the first time. The MNF received 37.70 per cent of votes in the state. The Congress and the BJP received 29.98 per cent and 8.09 per cent of votes respectively in the state.

Mizoram Election Key Candidates:

1. Zoramthanga (MNF): Aizawl East-I

Zoramthanga is the current Chief Minister of Mizoram. He is also the chief of the Mizo National Front (MNF). He has been representing the Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency in the Mizoram Assembly since 2018. He won the constituency in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election by defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga by 2,504 votes. Zoramthanga represented the Champhai constituency in 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998 and 2003. He also registered victories from the Khawbung and Kolasib constituencies in the 1998 and 2003 Assembly Elections respectively. He was also the Mizoram Chief Minister twice in the past from 1998 to 2008. He was defeated from Champhai North and Champhai South constituencies in 2008. In the 2013 Assembly Election, Zoramthanga was defeated by Congress candidate T Sangkunga by 798 votes from East Tuipui. He became an active member of the MNF during the times of the MNF uprising and also joined the guerrilla movement. Zoramthanga was appointed as one of the Cabinet ministers in the Laldenga ministry after the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord.

2. Tawnluia (MNF): Tuichang

Tawnluia is the current Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram along with several portfolios including the Public Health Engineering Department, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department and Personnel and Administrative Reforms. He is also the vice president and one of the prominent leaders of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state. He has been representing the Tuichang Assembly constituency in the Mizoram Assembly since 2018. He won the constituency in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election by defeating independent candidate W Chhuanawma by 739 votes. Tawnluia represented the Khawzawl constituency in 1987 and 1989 before losing it in 1993. He became an MLA from the Lokicherra constituency in 1998 and 2003 and became the Cabinet minister holding the Home portfolio in the Zoramthanga-led government. However, he was defeated by Congress candidate KS Thanga twice in the Aizawl South-III constituency in 2008 and 2013. He joined the MNF in 1963 and was the former commander-in-chief of the disbanded Mizo National Army (MNA).

3. Lalsawta (Congress): Aizawl West-III

Lalsawta is the Congress leader and the current president of the party's Mizoram state unit. He is contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Aizawl West-III constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Er K Lalsawmvela and VL Zaithanzama of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Lalsawta was the Mizoram's Finance Minister from 2008 to 2018 in the government led by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. He represented the Aizawl East-II constituency in 2008 and 2013 before losing it in 2018. He stood third after Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) and B Lalchhanzova (Independent) in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election. He was with the Mizo National Front earlier and won the Aizawl South-II constituency in 1993. However, he lost two back-to-back elections from the Aizawl West-I seat in 1998 as an independent candidate and then again in 2003 as the Congress nominee. He became the president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee after the retirement of former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Lal Thanhawla.

4. Lalduhoma (ZPM): Serchhip

Lalduhoma is the leader of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and a former IPS officer from Mizoram. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he won from two constituencies including Aizawl West-I and Serchhip by defeating MNF and Congress candidates. However, he chose to represent the Serchhip constituency in the Mizoram Assembly and became the Leader of the Opposition. He is again contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Serchhip constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, R Vanlaltluanga of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Vanlalruati. Lalduhoma was also the founder of the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and contested the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Election as its representative from the Kolasib constituency but lost. He was also a member of the MNF for a brief period and contested the 1993 Mizoram Assembly Election from the Bilkhawtlir constituency as its representative but failed. He was disqualified as an MLA on charge of breaching anti-defection law. However, he was re-elected from the Serchhip seat in a bypoll. He was also the Mizoram Lok Sabha member from the Congress party in 1984.

5. Vanlalhmuaka (BJP): Dampa

Vanlalhmuaka is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mizoram state president. He is contesting the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election from the Dampa constituency against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Lalrintluanga Sailo, Lalhmingthanga Sailo of Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Vanlalsailova. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, he contested from the Serlui constituency and finished fourth with 12.20 per cent of votes behind MNF, Congress and independent candidates. He lost as an independent candidate from the same constituency in 2008 by securing just 11.28 per cent of votes. Vanlalhmuaka was the general secretary of the state BJP when he was unanimously declared elected as the party's state unit president in 2020.