Mizoram election results: State Congress president Lalsawta trails in Aizawl West-III in trends

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta

Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta is trailing in the Aizawl West-III constituency in state Assembly elections as the counting of votes is underway. He is trailing by 2276 votes against MNF’s K Lalsawmvela who is also trailing against ZPM’s VL Zaithanzama. Zaithanzama is leading, garnering 4541 votes in the first round of counting, as per the Election Commission data at 10.30 am.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The Opposition ZPM is leading in the elections and has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 28 seats.

More to follow…