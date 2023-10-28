Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi cancels poll campaign in Mamit | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram on October 30 (Monday), a leader said on today (October 28). Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fill in for PM Modi, but his date of campaigning is yet to be decided, state BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia told media on Saturday.

Lalthanpuia, however, did not cite any reason for the cancellation of Modi's visit. Another senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to campaign in the northeastern state on Monday for the November 7 assembly elections, Lalthanpuia said.

Amit Shah will visit Mamit and the southern part of the state, he said. The BJP is eyeing the votes of linguistic minorities such as Chakma, Bru, Mara and Lai community people living in the southern part of the state. The saffron party, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, has fielded 23 nominees this time.

BJP president JP Nadda had on Friday (October 27) released the party's manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among others.

When voting will take place in Mizoram?

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

2018 Mizoram poll results:

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

This time, the ruling MNF, the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats.BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its electoral debut in Mizoram has fielded four candidates.

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by MNF President and Chief Minister Zoramthanga.Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST). Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.

(With agencies inputs)

