Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Complete constituency-wise list of MNF, ZPM, Congress and BJP candidates

Follow us on Image Source : MIZORAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023 Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Candidates list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (EC) has sounded a poll bugle yet again and Mizoram will vote on November 7 to elect its 9th Legislative Assembly. There are 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram and 39 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Mizoram Assembly is from December 18, 2018 to December 17, 2023. Chhattisgarh will also vote for the first phase of polling on November 7 along with Mizoram. Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17 along with the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Telangana to vote on November 25 and November 30 respectively. The results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Total voters in Mizoram

There are 8,51,895 general voters in Mizoram and 4,973 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 8,56,868. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 50,611. Around 8,490 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there is only one third gender voter in Mizoram. There are 1,276 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election 2023.

List of constituencies

There are 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-I, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl North-III, Aizawl East-I, Aizawl East-II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-II, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East Tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West Tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Saiha and Palak. Only Aizawl East-I is reserved for the general category.

Main parties in Mizoram

Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Party (NPP) are the main parties in Mizoram. Zoramthanga has been the Mizoram Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly polls, the MNF won 26 seats and formed the government. The ZPM, Congress and BJP won 8, 5 and 1 seats respectively.

Main candidates in Mizoram

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election are Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF) from Aizawl East-I, Tawnluia (MNF) from Tuichang, Lalsawta (Congress) from Aizawl West-III, Lalduhoma (ZPM) from Serchhip, Robert Romawia Royte (MNF) from Hachhek, Vanlalsailova (BJP) from Dampa, Lalrinliana Sailo (BJP) from Mamit and H Biakzaua (MNF) from Lawngtlai East.

Complete constituency-wise list of MNF, ZPM, Congress and BJP candidates: