Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 42 crore seized in Champhai district

Meth tablets worth Rs 42 crore seized in Mizoram's Champhai district

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a combined operation seized 15.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crore at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, an official said on Sunday.

The person, who possessed the contraband, however, fled from the spot, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team seized the stimulant drug on Friday, the official said. Further investigation is underway.

Just a day earlier, heroin worth Rs 18 crore was seized in Champhai district along with unaccounted cash of Rs 1.21 crore from five Myanmarese nationals, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, joint teams of Assam Rifles and the state police carried out operations in Zote and Zokhawthar villages along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday and seized 2.61 grams of the narcotics substance, they said.

According to Assam Riffles officials, the market value of the seized heroin is estimated at Rs 18.30 crore and the unaccounted cash was in the Indian currency notes.

(With inputs from PTI)

