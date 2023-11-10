Mizoram Assembly elections: Repolling underway at one voting centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Mizoram Assembly elections: Repolling is underway at the Muallungthu voting centre in Mizoram’s Aizawl South-III constituency, officials said on Friday. It was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the assembly election held on Tuesday, they added. Repolling began at 7 am today and will continue till 4 pm. Till 9 am, 20 per cent voting was done in the polling station in a peaceful manner, the officials said.

“There is no law and order issue and voting has been peaceful so far,” a senior poll official said. There are four candidates in the fray in the Aizawl South-III constituency.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded sitting MLA Lalnunmawia while Baryl Vanneihsangi has made his debut from Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Congress fielded Rosiamngheta, while Zaichhawna Hlawndo of the Zoramthar group is contesting as an independent.

Voting for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly elections was held on Tuesday (November 7) with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.