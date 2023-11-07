Mizoram CM casts vote in second try after EVM glitch amid ongoing Assembly polls in state | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023: Amid ongoing polling in Mizoram, Chief Minister and MNF president Zoramthanga finally cast his vote at a polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency. Earlier in the day, he could not cast his vote due to some technical glitch in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). "I have cast my vote and visited half of my constituency. I believe that we shall be able to form the government and in my constituency. We hope we shall get an overwhelming victory," the CM stated after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, Zoramthanga said he could not vote as the machine was not working. He also exuded confidence in retaining the power in the state and dismissed the possibility of a hung assembly. "In order to form the Government, 21 seats are needed. We hope that we will be able to get more than that, maybe 25 or more. That is our hope. I believe that we will have a comfortable majority," he added.

What Mizoram CM said?

"Even with the COVID, in which there was a great problem all over the world, we fought more or less successfully against COVID. In the Covid period worldwide it was a fight for survival. Despite that, here in Mizoram, we have done a lot of developmental work in social, in political and in the governmental side. Therefore, I believe that in order to continue the works that we have laid down we shall be able to form the Government," the Mizrom CM remarked.

Zoramthanga said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not an alliance partner of the MNF though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the MNF is a part of, is at the Centre. "BJP is not an alliance partner. NDA is there in the Centre. Here in the state, we don't have any alliance with BJP or any other party. So far they have not approached us, we have not approached them. We are only a partner of the NDA in the Centre, here in the state we support the NDA even on issue-based," he stated.

Zoramthanga is one of the key candidates

It should be mentioned here that Zoramthanga is one of the key candidates in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. He has been representing the Aizawl East-I Assembly constituency in the Mizoram Assembly since 2018. He won the constituency in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election by defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga by 2,504 votes. Zoramthanga represented the Champhai constituency in 1987, 1989, 1993, 1998 and 2003. He also registered victories from the Khawbung and Kolasib constituencies in the 1998 and 2003 Assembly Elections respectively.

Manipur Assembly elections

Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements. According to officials, Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

