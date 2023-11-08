Mizoram: Voting to be held again at one polling station in Aizawl South-III constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for poll duty ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections, in Aizawl.

Mizoram Assembly Election: A re-polling has been ordered by the Election Commission at 13-Muallungthu polling station in 20-Aizawal South III Assembly constituency on November 10, 2023. The Assembly election in Mizoram took place on November 7 and recorded a voter turnout of 77 per cent.

The repolling was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the assembly election held on Tuesday, they said.

The re-election will take place on Friday between 7 am and 4 pm in Muallungthu polling station.

A total of 1,084 electors, including 548 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polling station, the officials said.

The voting percentage is likely to increase, as final reports are yet to come from far-flung districts, they added.

