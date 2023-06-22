Pune: Man cuts birthday cake with sword atop car; police probe on | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man cuts birthday cake with sword on car in Pune

Pune news: We have seen many bizarre birthday celebrations that became hot topics on social media, but this one surely 'takes the cake'. A man was seen celebrating his birthday by cutting his cake with a sword on the roof of a car in Pune's Sahakar Nagar. As expected, the video went viral in no time.

However, this didn't go well with the police and taking note of the video, cops began investigating the matter. The police currently is trying to identify the persons involved in the birthday celebrations.

In the video, it is seen that the car is parked in the middle of the road and is surrounded by many people. The man was seen celebrating his birthday by cutting the cake with a sword while sitting on the roof of a car. His acquaintances could be seen wishing him 'Happy Birthday' very loudly. The celebration was captured by another person after which it instantly went viral on social media.

After it was uploaded, officials at Sahakar Nagar police station said that the video was being examined and action will be taken after due investigation. Many such incidents have come up in social media where people go to extreme lengths to celebrate their birthdays as a symbol of their power and status. Despite action taken by the police in several instances, these cases continue to be rampant.

